Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $138,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,995,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 2,401,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 226.1% during the second quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 968,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,016 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 985,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,508,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,337,992.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,493,542 shares of company stock worth $5,974,276.

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NOG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 8,316,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,398. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

