Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $13,881,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $687,000. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 69,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.39. 4,698,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,974. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

