Stephens Inc. AR Sells 892 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of Limoneira worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $347.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.