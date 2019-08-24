Stephens Inc. AR Sells 199 Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Harris were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,702,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,525,000 after purchasing an additional 141,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,214,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $986,252,000 after purchasing an additional 136,215 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,535,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $724,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRS opened at $184.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harris Co. has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $200.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $177.52.

A number of analysts have commented on HRS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

