Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

