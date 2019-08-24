Stellar (XLM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $109.84 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $109.84 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Exrates, Kuna and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00262338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01319697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00097313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000423 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019926 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,263,081,265 coins and its circulating supply is 19,636,141,941 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Gate.io, Upbit, GOPAX, Stellarport, ABCC, Poloniex, Huobi, Kuna, Indodax, CoinEgg, Koineks, CryptoMarket, RippleFox, Liquid, Binance, ZB.COM, OKEx, Cryptomate, CEX.IO, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, Kryptono, Stronghold, HitBTC, Exrates, OTCBTC, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Kraken, BCEX, Ovis, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bitfinex and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

