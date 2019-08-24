SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Achieves $36,804.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 95% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $36,804.00 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003315 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

