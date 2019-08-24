Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,276.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $18,276.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00008361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, GOPAX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,152.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.86 or 0.03022779 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001867 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00726817 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003891 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,652,907 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, GOPAX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

