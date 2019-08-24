State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 0.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Equifax by 170.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equifax by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Equifax by 68.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 618,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after purchasing an additional 250,960 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Equifax to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.09.

NYSE:EFX opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $145.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

