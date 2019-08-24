State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,397 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Celanese worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after acquiring an additional 694,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,634,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 578.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 232,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 198,562 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after acquiring an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.87.

Shares of CE stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.