State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,593 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Loews worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 182.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $122,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $36,507.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $664,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $485,213.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock worth $1,108,669 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of L opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.