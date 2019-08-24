State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 10,027 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after acquiring an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.66. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.32 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

