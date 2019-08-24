State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.32 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $704,298.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,620,939. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $52.31 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

