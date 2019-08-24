State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.67 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 49.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 43.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.22.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 56,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $7,454,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,216.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $1,710,541.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,368.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,453 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

