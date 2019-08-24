Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Stantec stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,530. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$26.67 and a 12 month high of C$35.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,360 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.38, for a total transaction of C$38,592.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,189.72.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

