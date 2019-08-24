Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.34% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $733,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWK traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

