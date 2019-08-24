Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec restated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.