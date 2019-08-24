Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec restated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
