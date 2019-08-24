SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $694.30

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $694.30 and traded as low as $705.00. SSP Group shares last traded at $708.00, with a volume of 321,612 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSPG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective (up previously from GBX 685 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 651 ($8.51) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 710.71 ($9.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 695.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

