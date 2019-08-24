Sprouts Hits One Day Trading Volume of $789.00 (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $423,572.00 and $789.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Coin Profile

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,718,070,534,792 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

