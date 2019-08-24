Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $28,378.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market cap of $28,378.00 and approximately $64,237.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00725344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015761 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,185,135,121 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

