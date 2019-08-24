Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPPI. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of ($1.25) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $339,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $583,389.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $573,664 over the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

