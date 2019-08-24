SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 711,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after buying an additional 81,578 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 125,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,105. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24.

