SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 600.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 267,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 229,565 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 474,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,929. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.