Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Southern by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $641,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,625.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 765,761 shares of company stock valued at $42,205,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.68. 3,330,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,602. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

