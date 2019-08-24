Social Activity Token Price Reaches $0.0009 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $115,943.00 and $47.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00364280 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007115 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token (SAT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial . Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

