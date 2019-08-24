Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) EVP Jeffrey W. Davis Acquires 10,000 Shares

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) EVP Jeffrey W. Davis bought 10,000 shares of Sirius International Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SG opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Sirius International Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Sirius International Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

