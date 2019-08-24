SIMDAQ (SMQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $583.00

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One SIMDAQ token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. SIMDAQ has a total market cap of $198,006.00 and $583.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIMDAQ has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00260826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.01311558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00098211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000424 BTC.

SIMDAQ Profile

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. SIMDAQ’s official message board is medium.com/simdaq-blog . The official website for SIMDAQ is simdaq.com/# . SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official

SIMDAQ Token Trading

SIMDAQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIMDAQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIMDAQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

