Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $400,282.00 and $104,754.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00260849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01312006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021400 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00098119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DEx.top, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

