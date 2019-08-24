Signition LP Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Signition LP decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 23.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. 832,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,296. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

