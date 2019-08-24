Signition LP Purchases New Shares in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLNX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $140,672,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $111,064,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,577,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,512,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,404,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $166,207,000 after buying an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $196,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLNX shares. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.99.

MLNX stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.48. 468,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,141. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.10). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

