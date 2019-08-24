Signition LP Invests $73,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Signition LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,080,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 63,606,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 636,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 427,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,277. NexGen Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.