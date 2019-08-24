Signition LP Buys New Stake in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Signition LP bought a new stake in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 341.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,186,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,342,000 after buying an additional 10,971,548 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 400.0% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,735,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SVMK in the second quarter valued at $17,532,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 84.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,007,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 460,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SVMK by 47.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 854,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 275,190 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 871,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. SVMK Inc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 108,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,836,957.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $288,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,722,575 shares of company stock worth $75,029,434. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

