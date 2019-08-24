Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $99,000 Investment in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 243,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Barings BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.