SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Major Shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp Sells 47,576 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 47,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $958,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SIBN opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SI-Bone Inc has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth about $1,972,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

