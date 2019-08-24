Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 6,180 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,085,000 after buying an additional 166,952 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,222,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Chevron by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,139,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,220,000 after buying an additional 530,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,022,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.78.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.18. 5,848,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.