Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,451,000 after buying an additional 70,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $517.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.58.

In related news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,911,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total transaction of $478,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $512.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $536.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

