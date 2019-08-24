Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 343,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.