Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VT stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. 2,154,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,213. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

