ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) EVP Andrew N. Kattos Purchases 834 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) EVP Andrew N. Kattos purchased 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,645.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,395.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

