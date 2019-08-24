Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,275 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $73.86. 4,191,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.