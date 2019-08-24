Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,438 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000.

Shares of GSLC traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.49. 218,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,851. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

