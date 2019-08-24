Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,089,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 479,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,572,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 382,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 244,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 237,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,968,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

