Sentinel Chain (SENC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,787.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $685,370.00 and approximately $3,787.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

