Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 2.0% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 473,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 188,915 shares during the period. DPM Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. DPM Capital LLC now owns 408,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 931,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 17,855,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,537,822. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

