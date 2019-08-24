Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 19,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,156 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,788,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 18,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 602,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.08. 2,734,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.47. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.