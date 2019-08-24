SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.89. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 9,464 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 60.58%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

