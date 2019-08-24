Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 26,372 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,372 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $319.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.99.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.