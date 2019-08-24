Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,398 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $27,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in F5 Networks by 6.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in F5 Networks by 12.9% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 125,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $3,947,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Shares of FFIV traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.39. The company had a trading volume of 435,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,191. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.91 and a 12 month high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $37,906.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,875.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,203 shares of company stock worth $1,590,308. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

