Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,587 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Landstar System worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 12.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 32.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $430,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

Shares of LSTR traded down $4.73 on Friday, hitting $104.87. 259,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,453. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

