Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,707,000 after buying an additional 384,154 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 519,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 388,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 10,735,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,587,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

